Inside Kanye West’s $57 million Malibu mansion, which is close to Kim Kardashian’s home.

Kanye West spent $57.3 million on a Malibu mansion near Kim Kardashian’s equally magnificent $60 million property after letting the entire world know about his modest beginnings on his current album, “Donda.”

During the “Donda” record listening session in Chicago’s Soldier Field in August, the 44-year-old rapper captured the attention of the entertainment world by rebuilding his very poor childhood house.

His freshly purchased beachfront property, on the other hand, reflected his opulent lifestyle and long-standing love for simplicity.

So, what distinguishes West’s newest property from other famous residences?

The 5,700-square-foot estate is one of the few homes created by famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando in the United States.

West, according to Dirt, is a casual admirer of Ando’s work, particularly his “Art Island” near Naoshima, Japan.

The beachfront property in Malibu was built by Marmol Radziner in 2013 and was previously owned by Wall Street financier Richard Sachs.

West and Sachs made an off-market agreement to buy the mansion.

The three-story residence is located next to a two-way public street frequented by local surfers and beachgoers. It features four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a large glass pivot door that opens directly onto the beach.

Three guest bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms are located on the lower floor. The public areas—the kitchen, powder room, and living room—are positioned on the middle floor. The penthouse is on the top floor, featuring a master suite, a fireplace, and a coastal balcony with a spectacular view of Malibu Beach.

Although the interiors aren’t available online, Marmol Radziner praised the design as “minimalist yet cozy.”

Commuting will not be an issue for West because it is located next to a main road. He lives in Hidden Hills, a short distance from Malibu’s major attractions and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and their children.

Despite the excellent architecture, several people immediately pointed out that the mansion lacks seclusion. It is due to the fact that it is sandwiched between two other residences.

The home will be the newest addition to West’s opulent real estate holdings. He also owns a $14 million ranch in Wyoming, a property in Calabasas, and two more minimalist-style condos in New York.