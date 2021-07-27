Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s St. Tropez Romantic Birthday Getaway: ‘Beautiful Trip’

According to a report, Jennifer Lopez had a great time celebrating her birthday with Ben Affleck and several of their pals.

For her 52nd birthday, the “Justice League” actor and “Hustlers” actress had a romantic weekend in St. Tropez. They also went to the L’Opéra nightclub to commemorate the occasion with a small group of friends.

People quoted an unnamed insider as saying, “They are having a lovely trip.” “They went to a club last night to celebrate Jen’s birthday. She appeared to be stunning and ecstatic.”

The couple allegedly sat in a booth together and sang along to her 2002 single “Jenny from the Block,” which included Affleck in the music video. Moreover, even though they were surrounded by their fans and friends, Lopez and Affleck did not hesitate to wear their PDAs during the sighting. Kissing and hugging were captured on camera.

Affleck and Lopez were spotted not only singing along to the song, but also recreating the classic sequence from the music video in which he grabbed her booty while on a yacht.

“Ben Affleck appears to be hot and alert… All he needed was that booty to resurrect himself! One Twitter user said, “Thank you @JLo for doing the Goddesses’ work.”

The images of Affleck stroking Lopez’s rear over the weekend were described by author Zeba Blay as “deranged, brilliant, absurd, and fascinating.”

Lopez and Affleck resumed their affair in May, just weeks after Lopez called off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez in April. Lopez and Affleck have been seen out and about in recent weeks, but they have remained silent about their relationship. Lopez, on the other hand, made their relationship Instagram official by posting a series of bikini photographs on her birthday. She also sent a snapshot of herself and Affleck kissing passionately.

“5 2… what it do,” she captioned the photo.

An unnamed insider informed People that Lopez and Affleck are “madly in love,” and that they are the “love of one other’s lives.”

“Despite the fact that their breakup was terrible for Jennifer many years ago, she has never spoken anything negative about Ben. She believes it wasn’t meant to be at the time, and she believes they’ve been given a second chance,” the source revealed.