Inside Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund’s Los Angeles Mansion, which is on the market for $2 million.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are flipping another home in Los Feliz, an affluent Los Angeles area.

According to Us Weekly, the Hollywood couple has advertised their Spanish-style property for roughly $2 million.

The estate has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a land area of around 7,300 square feet. The house was built in 1926, but it had a thorough makeover in 2001 that gave it a contemporary feel.

The property is already in contingent, according to its Zillow listing. This means the pair has accepted an offer from a possible buyer, but the transaction will not be completed until the latter meets certain conditions.

The 30-year-old “Wild Child” star would be selling his second Los Feliz home in less than two years. Roberts also sold a three-story home in the Laughlin Park gated enclave in October of last year.

According to Architectural Digest, she paid nearly $4 million for the villa two and a half years before selling it to the new owners, who agreed to pay $5.9 million for the 1922-built property.

Roberts was still expecting her first child with “Tron: Legacy” actor, 37, at the time of the vila’s sale. When the couple welcomed their son Rhodes last December, they had already moved into a $3.2 million Hollywood Hills home built in the early 1920s.

The three bedrooms were all housed upstairs in the Colonial-style home, which covered 2,500 square feet of ground. A single full bathroom is shared by two of the house’s bedrooms that function as guest accommodations. According to Dirt, because the estate was not publicly advertised, the actress was assumed to have purchased it off-market.

It’s unclear when Roberts and Hedlund bought the Los Feliz home they put on the market this week.

After Roberts called off her engagement to ex Evan Peters in March 2019, the two began dating. Sources informed Us Weekly at the time that Roberts and Hedlund were acquaintances before dating.

According to the entertainment news portal, the two entered the relationship with the intention of it being “more fun than serious.” When they announced their pregnancy in June 2020, however, things took a decidedly different turn.