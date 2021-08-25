Inside Donda’s House: Kanye West’s Chicago Childhood Home

Kanye West is still working on his upcoming album “Donda,” which is a tribute to his late mother as well as his childhood home in Chicago, Illinois.

Last Monday, the 44-year-old rapper removed all photographs linked to his highly anticipated album off his Instagram profile, leaving only one – a snapshot of the house where he was reared by his mother, Donda West. According to the New York Post, the former professor and chair of the English and Speech Department at Chicago State University died in 2007 at the age of 58 from pre-existing coronary artery disease.

According to photographs taken inside Chicago’s Soldier Field, West is supposedly reconstructing his childhood house in the midst of the stadium, where he will perform his 10th studio album on Thursday.

According to his mother’s 2007 memoir, “Raising Kanye: Life Lessons From the Mother of a Hip-Hop Superstar,” West spent around eight years of his youth in the 1,600-square-foot home. The residence was sold for $121,000 in 2003, according to property records.

The house, which was completed in 1905, is located in the South Shore area on a 7,000-square-foot property. The front yard of the property was surrounded by wild plants and greenery that had been left unmaintained, according to images obtained by the New York Post.

The house has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a dining area, and a living room on the inside. A yard with a shed is also located at the back of the house.

West’s mother sold their Chicago house less than a year before he released his debut studio album “The College Dropout” in 2004. Donda wrote in her biography that she moved after her kid got into an altercation with three youths at Rainbow Beach Park who slashed the tires of his bike when he refused to give it up.

With fellow hip-hop artist Rhymefest, the rapper founded Donda’s House, a non-profit juvenile arts organization, in 2013. In 2016, West’s group was able to purchase his childhood home, which he intends to convert into a community arts incubator.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Donda’s House announced in 2017 that the house had to be dismantled due to “severe structural problems.” Years before, the property had been in foreclosure.

West purchased the home for $225,000 in 2019, 16 years after his mother sold it, with plans to repair it through his LLC, Donda Services.

In a 2018 episode of “Keeping Up With. Washington Newsday Brief News,” West’s boyhood house was featured.