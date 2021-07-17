Inside David Bowie’s $3.81 million New York City apartment, which sold for $16.8 million five years after his death.

David Bowie’s longstanding New York City apartment has been sold less than a month after it was placed for sale and nearly five years after the singer’s death.

The magnificent Manhattan home of the world-famous English artist was sold for $16.8 million on Friday, according to the New York Post. Since the late artist purchased it for only $3.81 million in 1999, the amount represents a big profit for the seller.

Bowie and his wife, Somali-American fashion model and entrepreneur Iman, kept the flat in good shape until his death in 2016 at the age of 69 from liver cancer.

“Bowie adored living in SoHo/Nolita, according to all reports. In his book “Forever Stardust: David Bowie Across the Universe,” author Will Brooker stated of Bowie, “He felt at home, semi-anonymous, among New Yorkers too sophisticated to act star-struck at celebrity sightings.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, the apartment, which is located in a mid-rise building built in the late 1800s, spans roughly 5,000 square feet and includes a little more than 1,000 square foot outside space.

Four bedrooms, a 56-foot-long great room, and a library are among the features of Bowie’s previous home. It also comes with its own elevator. According to the official description, the spacious 1,000-square-foot master bedroom also includes a fireplace and a dressing area.

The flat is in a building that used to be a Hawley & Hoops confectionery factory. The structure was only turned into a full-service condominium building in 1999. In the same year, Bowie made the decision to invest in the property.

Despite the fact that the artist died of liver cancer five years ago, the flat was only recently advertised with an asking price of $16.8 million. It sold less than a month after it was on the market, according to documents. Specifics about the transaction and the buyer, however, have been kept under wraps.

The recently sold condo was one of the late superstar’s many New York City residences. From 1992 to 2002, he and Iman co-owned a Central Park property, the JW Marriott Essex House.

According to Brooker’s book, Bowie preferred staying in New York because he enjoyed meandering through Washington Square Park and visiting local bookstores.