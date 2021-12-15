Ingraham and Hannity, Fox News hosts, deliver messages to Trump’s staff on January 6.

Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham finally addressed the messages they sent to former President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 insurgency on their respective television shows.

During a meeting of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th incident, Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) read the text messages aloud, prompting Hannity and Ingraham to address the situation.

After a text message from Hannity to Meadows on Jan. 6 that stated, “Can [Trump] make a statement?” In response, he said to viewers on Tuesday night, “Ask everybody to leave the Capitol,” suggesting the committee was a partisan witch hunt aimed at preventing Trump from ever running for office again.

The committee’s purpose, according to Hannity, is to rid the Republican Party of Trump and his supporters, and he has no faith in it.

He also demanded a probe of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Representative Cheney, as well as the Capitol Police’s role in the rioting and why the National Guard was not sent sooner. He also questioned why no committee or probe into the 2020 riots against police brutality and the killing of Black Americans by police around the country had been established.

“Hey Mark, the president needs to urge folks at the Capitol to go home…this is killing all of us…he is damaging his legacy,” Ingraham texted Meadows. On her broadcast on Jan. 6, she also stated that Antifa demonstrators were among those in the throng, and that they were the ones who instigated the violence.

She went after the media in her response to the messages on “The Ingraham Angle,” accusing them of twisting her comments and lying, alleging the left-wing media in the United States is out of touch, and stating the attack “was not an insurgency.” To argue otherwise is both dishonest and ignorant of the facts of the day.” “The true great lie,” Ingraham said on her broadcast Tuesday, “is the grandiose narrative of January 6th that these clowns have made the center of their political life.”

While no proof has emerged to support so, Fox News anchors, including Tucker Carlson in his docuseries, have openly minimized the rioting or suggested it was a left-wing conspiracy. Evidence suggests that a right-wing conspiracy surfaced prior of Jan. 6, and that the insurgency was possibly pre-planned and involved Trump, his administration, and a number of Republican senators.