Ingo Rademacher’s transphobic post about Rachel Levine has been slammed by the cast of ‘General Hospital.’

After posting a transphobic comment on a social media post, “General Hospital” star Ingo Rademacher is receiving flak from his co-stars.

Over the weekend, the Australian actor, who is best known for his role as Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the ABC serial drama, retweeted a tweet calling Rachel Levine “a male” on his Instagram account.

Levine was appointed as the US Department of Health and Human Services’ first transgender Assistant Secretary for Health.

Cassandra James, a transgender cast member on “General Hospital,” called Rademacher out on the contentious post on Sunday night.

“I’m aware of a transphobic post made by a fellow ‘General Hospital’ actor,” says the actor. You should be ashamed of yourself. You have a lot of unlearning and education ahead of you. “I am really sad that our ‘GH’ family could demonstrate such public ignorance,” James tweeted.

Nancy Grahn, Laura Wright, and Wes Ramsey, among the cast members of “General Hospital,” came out in support of James on Monday, slamming the inappropriate tweet.

Rademacher responded to Levine’s tweet with an Instagram video shortly after his cast members spoke out.

James received an apology from Rademacher, who praised her talent and beauty. He further clarified that he only retweeted the tweet and did not refer to Levine as a “guy.” He apologized for not replacing “guy” with “transgender” when he crossed it out. The actor then denied being transphobic, revealing that he let his son to roam around in a Disney princess gown. He stated, “I don’t believe a transphobic father would purchase his son a Disney princess dress.”

Rademacher also promised his fans that he will speak about his situation on “GH” in the future. The actor has been vocal in his opposition to the vaccine mandate, thus his position on the show is uncertain.