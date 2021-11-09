Ingo Rademacher leaves ‘General Hospital’ after refusing to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Multiple sites have revealed that “General Hospital” star Ingo Rademacher has been fired from the long-running ABC soap drama after he refused to comply with the production’s COVID-19 vaccine obligation.

Representatives at ABC confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Rademacher had left “General Hospital” before posting a transphobic meme and anti-vax rhetoric on social media on Sunday.

Since 1996, Rademacher has played Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the daytime medical drama, and he has been a regular for 25 of the show’s 59 seasons.

Rademacher will return to “General Hospital” in the coming weeks, with his final episode airing on November 22.

The star of “Titans” has been outspoken about his anti-vaccination views. On Sunday, he said on Instagram that health-care and government workers who oppose the vaccine mandate should strike.

In the caption, Rademacher wrote, “I will stand with you to fight for medical freedom,” adding hashtags like “medical freedom,” “no mandates,” “woke,” “awakening,” and “coercion is not consent.”

Several of Rademacher’s admirers and fellow celebrities backed him up. “I stand for medical freedom as well!” added Sonya Balmores, while his “General Hospital” co-star Derk Cheetwood added, “I stand for medical freedom as well!” Rademacher’s departure from “General Hospital” came just a day after he was widely chastised for posting an anti-trans tweet on Instagram that misgendered Rachel Levine, who is transgender and was recently sworn in as an admiral of the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, as a “dude” and mocked the idea that she could be considered an empowered woman.

His transgender co-star Cassandra James called him out on Twitter for his post, and he apologized to her. Nancy Lee Grahn, Laura Wright, and Wes Ramsey were among the cast members that lent their support to James.

Grahn confirmed Rademacher’s departure from the “General Hospital” cast in her answer to James’ tweet.

“#IngoRademacher, a fellow actor, is gratefully no longer a member of the #gh cast,” she wrote. “Misgendering and transphobia are horrible and should not be tolerated in any field, including soaps and acting. I support @cassandrajames_ and the transgender community.” In the meantime, Rademacher addressed the transphobic meme in a new Instagram video he shared on Monday. He stood by the content of the tweet, but admitted that he should have removed the term “dude” from the initial post, which he doesn’t believe he did. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.