Influencer saves £200 by transforming a hallway with B&Q discounts.

Using B&Q deals, an influencer was able to fully renovate her hallway for £200.

Hayley, 33, uses her Instagram profile @walbirchmansion to film her home improvements, with the goal of updating her property on a budget.

Many individuals opted to DIY projects during the lockdown, and UK Radiators spoke to Hayley to find out how she transformed her bare back hallway into a stunning color blocked entryway.

Hayley, 33, lives in Kingston upon Hull and posts pictures of her brightly colored home on social media.

Hayley described her home design approach as follows: “I’m still experimenting with colors, patterns, and textures that appeal to me. I like to use a lot of bright colors and dramatic patterns, and I usually mix and match them to see what looks good.” Instagram According to Hayley, who spoke to UK Radiators, “Our hallway and stairs have to be my favorite alteration in our home. We didn’t keep track of how much we spent on the hallway makeover, but it was under £200.” What Hayley spent to make her hallway look better: B&Q Paint for the House That Is Good Princeton Emulsion, Matt £17 for 2.5L £28 for 2 × Dulux Copper Blush Paint 2.5L Comet Self Adhesive Floor Tiles by Floor Pops – £14 for a pack of 10 x3 tiles Wickes Matt Emulsion White Wickes Matt Emulsion White Wickes Matt Emulsion £10 for 10L £10.90 All Purpose Polyfilla Ready Mixed 3 × £7.50 Wickes Timber Floorboards Pack of 10 sandpaper pads for electric sanders – £9.41 £4.75 for a bag of ten sandpaper sheets Hayley explained how she came up with the idea for her new hallway: “We began by removing all of the wallpaper off the walls, both upstairs and downstairs, and then pulling up the stair carpet. The stairs were in good shape, but there were a lot of staples and nails in them, so we had to remove them, seal the holes, and reinstall them.

“Using a heat gun, we removed all of the gloss from the banisters, door frames, skirting boards, and dado rails. It was a lengthy task, but it was well worth it to achieve the desired result.

