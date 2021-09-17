Infections of Covid have decreased in the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the Liverpool City Region had 5,214 positive tests in the seven days ending September 12, down 946 from the previous seven days.

This means that the Liverpool City Region’s percentage change week on week decreased by 15%.

St Helens was the only city in the city region to see an increase in its percentage change week on week statistic, with a 1% gain.

There were percentage change week on week declines in the other five areas of the city region: Liverpool was down 18 percent, Knowsley was down 27 percent, Sefton was down 12 percent, Wirral was down 15 percent, and Halton was down 13 percent.

Falling temperatures were observed in Cheshire West and Chester, West Lancashire, and Warrington.

In the week ending September 12, England saw a decrease in positive tests. There were 162,453 coronavirus cases in the country, down 29,367 from the previous week.

Liverpool

In the week ending September 12, there were 1,660 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 369 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 18%.

The infection rate was 331.7 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 512 positive tests, which is 74 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week declined by 13% in the week ending September 12. Infection rates are currently at 394.6 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 12, there were a total of 564 instances, which is 208 fewer than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 370.0 cases per 100,000 individuals, with the number of infections falling by 27% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending September 12, there were 932 positive tests, which is 168 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 15% from week to week. 287.4 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending September 12, there were 622 positive tests, three higher than the previous week.

