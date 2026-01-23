Industry’s New Season Exposes Power Dynamics of London’s Elite

HBO/BBC’s “Industry” returns for its fourth season, further expanding on its portrayal of London’s high-stakes financial world and the political and media elite that fuel it. The critically acclaimed series, which began in 2020, continues to draw comparisons to “Succession” for its exploration of power, wealth, and corruption across London’s most influential institutions. Now, the focus shifts to Canary Wharf, where the action revolves around a fictional payment processing start-up, Tender, and its newly appointed CEO, Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington).

New Beginnings and Old Schemes

The latest season follows the aftermath of the collapse of Pierpoint, the fictional investment bank at the heart of the show. With the banking world in the rearview, “Industry” broadens its scope to include media, politics, fintech, and high society, weaving them into a tangled web of mutual exploitation. As the characters navigate these interconnected industries, the series exposes the systemic dysfunction driving London’s elite. At its core, it’s about the same self-serving graduates from the earlier seasons, now armed with their Machiavellian skills, using their influence to climb to even greater heights.

Season four introduces new corporate and political dramas, including the enigmatic CFO of Tender, Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), and the company’s ousted CEO, Jonah Atterbury (Kal Penn). The series paints a picture of a world where foreign banking institutions and Silicon Valley disruptors are reshaping the landscape of London’s financial districts, while also illustrating how the “disruptor” mentality has far-reaching consequences.

One of the show’s central figures, Sir Henry Muck, embodies the critique of nepotism and privilege. His journey from a failed energy start-up to a politician and now, CEO of Tender, highlights the underlying message of the season—success in this world often depends more on connections than competence. As show creator Konrad Kay noted, Henry’s character is a reflection of the modern elite who, despite their lack of intellectual ability, are polished and put in positions of power.

The Dark Underbelly of London’s Capitalism

The storylines resonate with real-world headlines, offering a thinly veiled commentary on the state of London’s current power dynamics. The series, with its cynical humor and dark insights, feels like a portrait of a society on the brink, marked by a ‘fin de siècle’ atmosphere. Behind closed doors, powerful figures from media, politics, and technology make secretive deals over expensive meals, undermining the very foundation of democracy, all while the public remains oblivious to their machinations.

The show also touches on themes of exploitation and the commodification of selfhood. As characters grapple with moral dilemmas, the focus shifts to how the pursuit of fame and money has blurred the lines between empowerment and exploitation. This is seen through the arc of Sweetpea Golightly (Miriam Petche), who juggles her career in finance with an OnlyFans side hustle, a storyline that echoes the commodification of identity and intimacy in today’s capitalist landscape.

Yet, the series offers more than just corporate intrigue. The characters’ lives are punctuated by moments of hedonistic escapism—rave scenes filmed in Cardiff’s District nightclub reflect the attempts to break free from the suffocating pressures of life in London. The juxtaposition of business with pleasure paints a picture of a generation both driven by ambition and searching for meaning in a world that values wealth over well-being.

Ultimately, “Industry” raises critical questions about the cost of success in London. The city, with its promise of wealth and opportunity, is also a place of hyper-individualism, where alienation is rife despite the outward trappings of success. As the show demonstrates, the reality beneath the surface is far less glamorous, with the city’s elite growing increasingly disconnected and miserable. Season four, like its predecessors, paints a grim picture of the capitalist system, showing that even the richest and most powerful are struggling to find happiness in a world defined by anxiety, competition, and exploitation.

The fourth season of “Industry” is currently airing on BBC, continuing to captivate audiences with its intense, biting portrayal of London’s financial and political elite.