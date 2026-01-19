Industry Season Four’s Latest Episode Explores Trauma, Ghosts, and Class Struggles

Henry Muck’s Birthday Party Unravels in Haunting Drama

HBO’s Industry delves deep into generational trauma and the dark complexities of power and ambition in the second episode of its fourth season, “The Commander and the Grey Lady,” which aired on January 18, 2026. The gripping narrative unfolds during Henry Muck’s (Kit Harington) 40th birthday, marked by the tragic suicide of his father decades earlier on the same day. Set against the backdrop of a lavish Rococo-themed party at the Muck family’s estate, the episode shifts from decadence to darkness as it explores the haunting legacies of family, privilege, and self-destruction.

The episode opens with Henry reeling from multiple personal and professional failures. He has lost his bid for Parliament to Labour’s Jennifer Bevan, and his green-energy company, Lumi, has fallen into disgrace. Meanwhile, Henry’s wife, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), a former Pierpoint