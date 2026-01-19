Indie Sales Takes Spanish Film ‘Iván And Hadoum’ for International Distribution

Paris-based Indie Sales has secured the international sales rights to Spanish filmmaker Ian de la Rosa’s debut feature, Iván And Hadoum, which will make its world premiere at the 2026 Berlin Film Festival in the prestigious Panorama section.

A Heartfelt Romance Amid Tension

Set in the filmmaker’s hometown of Almería in southern Spain, Iván And Hadoum explores the complexities of love and ambition. The film centers on Iván, a greenhouse worker, and Hadoum, a Moroccan-Spanish woman he falls in love with after she starts working alongside him. As Iván secures a long-awaited promotion, their relationship faces unexpected challenges, testing their bond in ways they had not anticipated.

The lead roles are portrayed by Silver Chicón and Herminia Loh, the latter known in the music scene under the name Restinga. Their captivating performances bring the emotional depth of the characters to life, with the film’s intimate portrayal of desire and vulnerability catching the attention of industry insiders.

De la Rosa’s debut follows a series of successful short films, including Victor XX, which won the prestigious Cinefondation Award at Cannes, and Farrucas, which garnered Goya Award nominations. His work on the HBO series Veneno and its spin-off, Vestidas De Zzul, further solidified his reputation as a rising star in Spanish cinema.

Produced by Avalon, known for their work on Carla Simon’s Alcarràs and Summer 1993, the film is co-produced by Pecado Films, Vayolet Films, Port-au-Prince Films, and Belgium’s Saga Film. Avalon is set to release the film in Spain, with Germany’s Port-au-Prince Films handling distribution in their territory.

Festival Buzz and Future Plans

The film’s selection for Berlin’s Panorama section offers a strong platform for its message of love amidst a world increasingly divided by hate. “We cannot imagine a better platform than Panorama to present this powerful love story to the world,” said Avalon producers Stefan Schmitz and Emilia Fort. “Now more than ever, this story feels timely and important.”

Indie Sales’ head of festivals, Nária Palenzuela, praised de la Rosa as “a strong new voice in contemporary Spanish cinema” and highlighted the film’s exploration of intimacy with boldness and tenderness. Alongside Iván And Hadoum, Indie Sales’ European Film Market slate will also include Rachel Lang’s spy thriller Mata, Marc Fitoussi’s All About Corinne starring Isabelle Huppert, and the animated feature Brave Cat by Gabriel Osorio.