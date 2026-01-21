Indie Crime Comedy ‘Bunny’ to Stream on Netflix US February 13

Netflix is set to premiere the fast-paced indie crime comedy Bunny in the United States on February 13, 2026. The film, which had a limited theatrical release in late 2025 following its successful festival run, will now be available for streaming on the platform.

Dark Comedy, Big City Chaos

Directed by debut filmmaker Ben Jacobson, Bunny captures the chaotic energy of a single day in New York City. Set in a cramped East Village tenement building, the film follows Bunny (played by Mo Stark), a streetwise hustler who finds himself in over his head after a routine job goes wrong. With two dead bodies on his hands, Bunny teams up with his best friend Dino (Jacobson) to navigate a series of increasingly bizarre and dangerous situations.

The film’s storyline unfolds over a 24-hour period, where Bunny and Dino are forced to deal with a host of eccentric neighbors, an unexpected guest, and a mounting web of complications. As the clock ticks, Bunny’s already precarious situation spirals further out of control, involving nosy cops, an Airbnb guest on the hunt for romance, and an unwelcome visit from his girlfriend’s estranged father.

After making its mark at festivals like SXSW and Tribeca, Bunny has garnered positive reviews for its mix of absurdity and heart. Critics have praised its immersive portrayal of urban life, with the New York Times even naming it a “Critic’s Pick.” Natalia Winkelman, who reviewed the film, described it as “a New York movie that eschews realism but still brims with authentic affection.” Meanwhile, Jordan Mintzer of The Hollywood Reporter highlighted its authenticity, calling it “an immersive experience,” capturing the essence of living in a cramped, noisy walkup apartment.

The film’s script, co-written by Jacobson and Stark, draws viewers into its frantic pace, creating an authentic chemistry between the two leads. The unique energy of Bunny has earned it comparisons to cult-classics like After Hours and works by the Safdie Brothers, known for their high-intensity portrayals of anxiety-fueled urban chaos.

Bunny marks another partnership between Netflix and Vertical, the film’s distributor, continuing a trend of indie films landing on the streaming giant’s platform. Past releases under this arrangement include titles like Stone Cold Fox and The Threesome, with other Vertical-distributed films like The Tutor and Cold Copy also making their streaming debuts on Netflix.