India’s Narcotics Agency has summoned Cordelia Cruises CEO once more in connection with the Aryan Khan drug case.

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has called Cordelia Cruises’ CEO for a second time in connection with a narcotics bust on one of the company’s ships on Saturday, which resulted in the arrest of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

NCB found more drugs from the cruise ship when it returned from Goa on Monday afternoon, forcing officials to summon the CEO on Tuesday.

Cordelia Cruises, formed in 2020, is India’s luxury cruise boat.

Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt. Ltd. Cordelia is the company’s owner.

When NCB raided the ship Saturday night and seized 5 grams of MD, 22 pills of MDMA (Ecstacy), 21 grams of cannabis resin, and 13 grams of cocaine, along with $1,785 in cash, they summoned the company’s CEO.

NCB questioned Cordelia Cruises CEO Jurgen Bailom on the same day. He claims that the cruise doesn’t arrange any shows and that they are simply “operators.” The event was organized by a firm called Namas’cray, according to Bailom.

Bailom told reporters on Sunday, “I am not involved in this.” “After the raids, the ship left.” The ship will return the next day. On the guest list, there were 1,000 names.”

Bailom also released a statement on Cordelia Cruises’ social media accounts denying any involvement in the incident.

“I would like to state unequivocally that Cordelia Cruises is not involved in this incident, either directly or indirectly. A Delhi-based event management business had rented Cruises’ ship for a private occasion. We strongly condemn such crimes and will not allow our ship to be used for similar events in the future.”

Statement from Cordelia Cruises

Bailom posted on Instagram, expressing his support for the police, writing, “Cordelia Cruises condemns such activities.”

A man named Shreyas Nair was also arrested Monday, according to several reports, for giving drugs to over 25 people at the boat party. He was found with a variety of substances, including MDMA tablets and mephedrone.

Nair is said to be a well-known drug dealer who used to accept narcotics orders in return for cryptocurrencies.

The 23-year-old Aryan will be held in detention until Oct. 7. According to IndianExpress, NCB instructed a magistrate’s court on Monday that he must remain in jail since his phone conversations must be examined in order to investigate evidence “leading toward worldwide drug trafficking.”

In addition to Aryan, seven people have been detained by NCB. Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha, Mohak Jaiswal, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar are among those named.

