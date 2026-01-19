‘Incredibles 3’ Set for 2028 Release, Production Begins This March

Pixar has confirmed that production on the much-anticipated “Incredibles 3” will begin in March 2026, with the film targeting a release date in the summer of 2028. The film, a continuation of the beloved animated superhero saga, will be helmed by Peter Sohn, director of “Elemental” and “The Good Dinosaur.” This marks a notable shift in creative leadership, as Brad Bird, who directed the first two films, steps aside due to his ongoing commitment to his new project, “Ray Gunn.”

Creative Shift and Fan Expectations

Brad Bird, the creative force behind the first two “Incredibles” films, will still be involved in the upcoming sequel, having written the script and taking on a co-producing role. His decision to hand over the reins of direction to Peter Sohn comes as Bird continues to focus on his long-awaited project, “Ray Gunn,” which has been in the works for over a decade.

Fans of the franchise, which has collectively earned around $1.8 billion at the global box office, can expect a new chapter with the familiar voice cast returning. Holly Hunter, who voices Elastigirl, shared that she will begin voice recording for the film in March. With a vacant summer 2028 slot on Pixar’s release calendar, the studio is preparing to place “Incredibles 3” in that prime period for its launch.

As Pixar moves forward with “Incredibles 3,” the studio is eager to capture the magic that made the first two films critical and commercial successes. Though the creative shift has raised some eyebrows, the involvement of Brad Bird in the scriptwriting and co-production roles is seen as a way to retain the core essence of the franchise while ushering in new leadership for this next adventure.