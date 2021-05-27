Ina Garten’s Simple Method for Making ‘Mess’ Salmon Cakes are provided for free.

Salmon Cakes are a delicious alternative to Ina Garten’s other Barefoot Contessa seafood recipes, such Lobster Mac & Cheese. What’s more, the Food Network star has a simple tip for stopping the salmon cakes from turning into a “mess.”

Garten’s salmon cake recipe not only makes salmon cakes, but she also utilizes it to make other recipes with a few substitutions. On one episode of Barefoot Contessa, Garten demonstrated how versatile the recipe is while preparing fish cakes.

While sautéing veggies in the “barn” where Barefoot Contessa’s was filmed, she added, “I’m a huge believer that you actually just need like 10 recipes.” “And if you can make each of those recipes three times, you’ll have a total of 30 recipes in your repertory. How many recipes do you require, after all?”

Garten continued, “And this is one of those dishes.” “I make crab cakes and salmon cakes,” she says. I prepare lobster cakes with any leftover lobster.”

So create Garten’s Salmon Cakes, knowing that a few easy tweaks will result in homemade crab and lobster cakes as well.

Ina Garten’s Salmon Cakes won’t be a ‘mess’ if the salmon’s cold

Now for the easy and simple trick to mess-free salmon cakes. Garten’s trick doesn’t require any kitchen gadgets, just a fridge and some time. When the best-selling cookbook author’s assembling the salmon cakes she uses cold salmon.

“It’s really important that it’s cold otherwise it’s just a mess,” she said on Barefoot Contessa, according to a Food Network YouTube clip.

So be sure to take the time to let the salmon cool completely before moving ahead with the salmon cake mixture. Don’t, and like the Barefoot Contessa said, end up with a “mess.” It’s a simple trick but it makes a difference. … This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.