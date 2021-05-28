Ina Garten’s Memorial Day menu for 2021 appears to be Barefoot Contessa-worthy.

Ina Garten understands what to serve for any occasion, from a casual brunch to a holiday banquet. That, of course, includes Memorial Day. In a word, the 2021 Memorial Day menu created by the creator of the Barefoot Contessa cookbook is fantastic.

Smashed Hamburgers With Caramelized Onions is on Ina Garten’s Memorial Day menu for 2021.

Easy Curried Chicken Wraps from Ina Garten are ideal for a Memorial Day Picnic.

Garten shared her Memorial Day cuisine for 2021 on her own Barefoot Contessa website. She chose four meals to celebrate the unofficial beginning of summer.

First up, Smashed Hamburgers with Caramelized Onions from the Food Network star’s latest cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, which was released in October 2019.

Garten’s burger recipe is simple and quick. The best part is that it doesn’t necessitate turning on the grill. Smashed Burgers with Caramelized Onions from the Barefoot Contessa may be made in a cast iron pan on the stove.

Without Garten’s easy trick, it wouldn’t be a Barefoot Contessa recipe. What is her suggestion? Before cooking, place the beef patties in the freezer for 15 minutes. The outsides will caramelize and the insides will be juicy when they contact the hot pan.

Ina Garten’s Memorial Day menu for 2021 includes two quick Barefoot Contessa side dishes.

Flag Cake Isn’t Ina Garten’s Only Patriotic Dessert

Is it really a barbeque if there aren’t baked beans and coleslaw? Garten’s Memorial Day menu for 2021 includes reimagined versions of classic side dishes. Her Maple Baked Beans take a long time to cook — ranging from six to eight hours — but they’re straightforward to make, as are most Barefoot Contessa meals.

Garten stated in the caption of an Instagram image on May 25, 2021, “The beans simmer away in the oven as you go about your day.”

… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.