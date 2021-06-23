Ina Garten’s Fresh Summer Tomato Salad is ready in 5 minutes, according to the Barefoot Contessa.

Is there anything more evocative of summer than a Caprese salad? Ina Garten’s fresh, healthful, and always delightful tomato, mozzarella, and basil salad and roasted tomato Caprese salad are perfect for summer.

Ina Garten cooks a quick tomato, mozzarella, and basil salad in 5 minutes.

Garten’s quick tomato, mozzarella, and basil salad comes together in only 5 minutes, making it ideal for when you’re short on time but still want to eat well.

Garten explained how she makes the “boring” tomato, mozzarella, and basil salad more intriguing while explaining how to make it on her Barefoot Contessa cooking show.

“A tomato and basil salad might be delicious, but it can also be tedious,” she explains. “So I’m going to approach it from a whole different angle.”

Garten’s recipe calls for a selection of ripe heirloom tomatoes, with classic red and yellow tomatoes dominating the platter for “fantastic” flavor and color. She explained, “You really want to cook this when the tomatoes are ripe.” “This isn’t your typical winter salad. Because yellow tomatoes are less acidic than red tomatoes, I like to blend them with red tomatoes.”

Ina Garten stressed the necessity of using “very good” ingredients in her recipes.

She uses an excellent mozzarella cheese with loads of flavor in addition to the juicy tomatoes. “This is standard cow’s milk mozzarella,” the Barefoot Contessa star explained, “but you can also buy buffalo mozzarella, which is richer and softer.” “Since this recipe only basically has three ingredients — tomatoes, mozzarella, basil — you want to make sure they’re all really good. So stay away from anything that tastes like plastic. Buy… This is a condensed version of the narrative. Hope you enjoyed.