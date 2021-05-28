Ina Garten makes an easy ‘Last-Minute Dessert’ with ‘All-Purpose Chocolate Sauce.’

In a hurry for dessert? Look to Ina Garten for inspiration. To make a quick and easy “last-minute dessert,” the longstanding host of Barefoot Contessa utilizes a luscious chocolate sauce, or what she refers to as her “all-purpose chocolate sauce.”

There are only four ingredients in Ina Garten’s “all-purpose chocolate sauce.”

Ina Garten’s ‘Perfect Make-Ahead Dessert’ for Parties | Barefoot Contessa

The dishes from the Barefoot Contessa are straightforward. It’s a Garten trademark, in fact. She prefers simple meals that anyone can prepare at home. As a result, she sticks to simple, seasonal items.

When it comes to her chocolate sauce recipe, Garten sticks to her Barefoot Contessa cooking philosophy. She only employs a few basic components that don’t sacrifice flavor.

Garten produces her “all-purpose chocolate sauce” by melting chocolate chips in a bowl of heavy cream over a double boiler, according to Food Network. The sauce is then finished with honey and freshly brewed coffee, a Barefoot Contessa tip for enhancing the chocolate flavor.

There’s always the option of going the “store-bought is OK” route and picking up a “nice” store-bought chocolate sauce from the grocery store, as Garten would put it. However, her recipe is so simple and quick that making homemade chocolate sauce is definitely faster than going to the store and buying some.

As a “last-minute dessert,” Ina Garten offers her “all-purpose chocolate sauce” with ice cream.

According to Food Network, Ina Garten’s 5 most popular “Barefoot Contessa” dessert recipes

Garten advised viewers on Barefoot Contessa that the chocolate sauce didn’t have to be utilized entirely for this dish as she produced profiteroles. It was dubbed a “all-purpose chocolate sauce” by her.

For a “last-minute dessert,” Garten suggested spooning chocolate sauce over vanilla ice cream. So, if you don’t have time to create the classic… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.