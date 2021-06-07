Ina Garten has a simple trick for perfectly cooking salmon the way restaurants do it.

Ina Garten revealed her secret to cooking flawless salmon every time, and the greatest thing is that it’s a simple procedure. The Barefoot Contessa star cooks on both the stovetop and in the oven, but it doesn’t take long, and the finished result is always wonderful and never dry.

This method is used by Ina Garten to cook perfectly cooked salmon.

While preparing her salmon with lentils recipe, Garten demonstrated how to cook salmon. While putting olive oil over both sides of the fillets, she added, “The trick to the salmon is to just sear the outside.” “So you build a really crunchy crust, and it seals in all the flavor,” says the chef.

“This is basically the only seasoning so you want to make sure you season it really well,” she said as she lavishly seasoned it with salt and pepper.

She placed the fish, seasoning-side down, in a very hot pan. She advised, “Just leave it.” “I know it’s tempting to move it about, but you’re trying to make a wonderful crust.”

She fried the salmon for two minutes, turned it, and then roasted it for 5 to 7 minutes at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. “And it’ll be perfect,” she added, “crusty on the exterior and delicate on the inside.”

“This is how restaurants prepare it, and it turns out perfectly,” she continued.

The whole recipe can be seen on the Food Network website.

Ina Garten shares her expert cooking advice for salmon.

On Barefoot Contessa, Garten demonstrated a variant on the searing technique while teaching how to make her salmon and guacamole sandwich.

She drizzled olive oil over the salmon fillets and seasoned them with salt and pepper. Garten explained, "What I'll do is just fry it in the pan." "It's a dry pan," says the narrator.