In Your Microwave: Giada De Laurentiis’ Easy Hack for ‘No-Frills’ Cappuccino

Giada De Laurentiis’ Simple Microwave Hack for a No-Frills Cappuccino

Is a cappuccino possible to make in the microwave? Yes, without a doubt. The Food Network’s Giada De Laurentiis teaches how to do it in your own kitchen.

It’s also a lot easier than you might think.

The coffee technique isn’t De Laurentiis’ only one.

De Laurentiis, who was born in Rome, has another quick coffee recipe that just calls for two ingredients and a limber wrist to whisk up. Shakerato is an Italian iced coffee.

Shakerato is a simple to produce and drink shaken coffee beverage. The drink is “extremely simple to create at home,” according to De Laurentiis. Just remember that after you’ve made one, you’ll want to make one every morning.”

On her lifestyle and gastronomy blog Giadzy, she wrote, “All you need is some coffee (room temperature or cold would work best! ), some sweetener, and any extra flavorings you like to add.”

Shakerato with @VDELAURENTIIS in #Rome! #giadainitaly pic.twitter.com/lbZNzlTWCw

September 17, 2018 — Giada De Laurentiis (@GDeLaurentiis)

She uses cold coffee and agave nectar to make her Shakerato but says lemon zest and even Nutella are great additions as well.

Here’s how to make your own Shakerato: Add prepared coffee, agave nectar (or maple syrup or honey) in a shaker or container with a few ice cubes and a lid that will close tight. Shake it strongly for half a minute and enjoy!

Here’s Giada De Laurentiis’ cappuccino microwave hack

First off, De Laurentiis says to have your brewed, hot espresso ready to go. “This is a hack to make cappuccino at home without any fancy machines,” she began in her video.

Here’s the fun part: fill a mason jar halfway with two percent milk (“So you’ll need a mason jar,” the chef noted.) Then, put the lid on and “we’re gonna shake it vigorously until we get it all to be foam.”

