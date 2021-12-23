In Warner Bros.’ ‘Batgirl,’ starring Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton will reprise his role as ‘Batman.’

Michael Keaton, an Oscar nominee, has dug out his famous cape and cowl for the upcoming HBO Max superhero film “Batgirl,” in which he will reprise his role as the caped crusader of the fictional Gotham City.

The 70-year-old actor will co-star with Leslie Grace, who will play Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon (J.K. Simmons). Brendan Fraser plays Firefly, the wicked psychotic with a penchant for fireworks.

The premise of the film is unknown, however it is known that it revolves around Barbara, Gotham’s new “Batgirl.”

“Bad Boys for Life” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing the project for Warner Bros., which is now in production in London.

The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson (“Bumblebee,” “The Flash”).

Warner Bros. has yet to issue a statement, but the news follows the announcement that Keaton would reprise his role as “Batman” in Ezra Miller’s “The Flash,” which is set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.

“Batgirl” has yet to be given a specific release date, however it is expected to premiere on HBO Max in 2022. In the same year, Keaton will appear in “The Flash” as the caped crusader. The fact that Ben Affleck will play Batman in the film has piqued the interest of fans.

In Tim Burton’s 1989 film “Batman,” Keaton wore the Batsuit for the first time, and then again in 1992’s “Batman Returns.”

The actor was on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter in August, talking about his return to the DC Universe in “The Flash.”

“I had to read [the script]three times before I realized, ‘Wait, how does this work?'” says the actor. When addressing “The Flash,” which sees Miller reprise his role as the fast-moving superhero Barry Allen as he travels across parallel universes and encounters various forms of DC’s legendary superheroes, Keaton revealed. “They had to explain that to me a few times,” Keaton continued.

He expressed his delight at the prospect of reprising his role as Batman, citing the importance of the character to fans.

He added, "What's really interesting is how much more I got [Batman] when I went back and did him." "Now I get it on a whole new level." It is something I completely respect. I admire what individuals are attempting to do. 'Oh, this is just a dumb thing,' I never thought to myself. When I did Batman, it was not a joke. However, it has evolved.