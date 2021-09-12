In Venice, Ben Affleck defends Jennifer Lopez from an overzealous fan attempting to take a selfie.

In Italy on Saturday, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had an awkward meeting with an overly enthusiastic fan.

Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, were seen holding hands as they went through the Marco Polo Airport in Venice, a day after they made their first red carpet appearance since reuniting at the Venice International Film Festival. While attempting to grab a selfie with the newlyweds, one maskless admirer went a bit too near for comfort.

The “Justice League” star pushed away an unidentified man who approached them while holding up his camera, according to photographs acquired by Page Six. Meanwhile, Lopez took a step back to avoid the admirer, who was dressed in khaki shorts and a navy T-shirt.

Affleck and Lopez’s personal bodyguard rushed in, grabbing the fan by the wrists and pushing him away from the celebrity couple.

The couple re-held hands and resumed walking through the airport after the path had been cleared. To avoid eye contact, they kept their heads down.

Affleck and the actress from “Hustlers” arrived in Venice together on Friday for the premiere of Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” which Affleck co-wrote and appears in alongside old friend Matt Damon.

Affleck and Lopez resumed their romance in May, and the “Batman versus Superman” star wore a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with a satin lapel and Christian Louboutin shoes on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

Lopez, meanwhile, looked stunning in a white Georges Hobeika mermaid gown with a deep V-neckline and Swarovski crystal embellishments. She completed her look with a yellow diamond-studded Cartier bracelet, earrings, and ring. She finished the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and a silver clutch.

Lopez’s stylist Mariel Haenn uploaded photos of the couple on Instagram, and they quickly went viral. Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow was among the celebrities and fans who gushed about the couple’s restored romance.

The Goop founder remarked on Haenn’s post, “OK, this is cute.”

From 1997 through 2000, Paltrow dated Affleck on and off. During that time, they co-starred in two films, “Shakespeare in Love” and “Bounce.” Following their breakup, they remained friends.