In Tuesday’s Stream, the release date for the second season of “Demon Slayer” could be revealed, as well as other details.

According to recent speculations, the official release date for Season 2 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” could be announced on Tuesday.

In February, the team behind the anime adaptation of the fantastic manga “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” revealed that the second season would be released this year. While they did not specify a particular release date, industry analysts and fans anticipate it will air in Japan during the Fall anime season, which begins in October. Interestingly, it appears that fans may not have to wait long for the release date announcement – Forbes reports that it could happen on Tuesday via Kimetsu TV’s New Information Announcement Special.

The show is set to air on July 13 at 7 p.m. Japan time, which is 3 a.m. PT, 6 a.m. ET, or 11 a.m. BST. According to the article, the television special would offer fresh information regarding Season 2 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.” It would also feature the voice actors of the series’ fan-favorite characters, including Tanjiro and Tengen Uzui, according to the article.

The Season 2 TV special of “Demon Slayer: Kimtesu no Yaiba” will be accessible on the official Aniplex YouTube Channel for fans to watch. These are the sole details about the next online event for the series. There is no official word on how long the program will go or what the team will announce.

Season 2 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,” on the other hand, will include around 26 episodes, much as the first season. On Ufotable, Haruo Sotozaki will return as the series director, while Akira Matsushima will be in charge of character design. In the forthcoming anime installment, the cast from the first season returns, including Katsuyuki Konishi as Tengen Uzui.

Last week, fans were treated to a new Season 2 trailer for “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” with English subtitles. It featured Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, implying that she will play a significant role in the future season. If you missed the trailer, you can watch it below.

