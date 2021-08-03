In Tokyo, Team GB sailed to two more gold medals.

Last night, Team GB won two additional gold medals in the men’s 49er and Finn classifications.

In the 49er class, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell won gold. The two started the final round in second position behind New Zealand, but with double points on the line, they climbed ahead of the Kiwis to win.

“I think it’s been incredibly close all week in racing, and today showed off what it’s been like,” Fletcher said. It was a grueling race, but to be sitting here as Olympic winners is incredible.

“To be honest, I believed we had it, but I knew it was very close.

“We had to be careful not to get a penalty and time everything just so since the other men had right of way over us,” says Stu. “Stu did a great job of making the boat run fast and we barely nicked it at the end.”

Team GB has already won 13 gold medals at these Olympics, for a total of 39 medals.

In the men’s Finn class, Giles Scott won his sixth gold medal in a row for Team GB.

Scott also won gold in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

Following Iain Percy’s gold in Sydney, Ben Ainslie won three golds in a row.