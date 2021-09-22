In this viral video, a 15-foot-long deadly snake battles a massive monitor lizard.

On the road going to a forest in India, a giant venomous snake and a massive monitor lizard were caught on camera slugging it out.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Kerala, India’s southernmost state, where a forest official captured footage of the uncommon combat between the two creatures.

The 15-foot-long king cobra can be seen attacking the massive reptile in the video. The cobra bites the lizard’s tail at one point, which enrages the reptile. The snake bites it, and the two coil up around each other.

According to media outlet Mathrubhumi, the fight lasted only a few minutes.

The cobra, which eats other snakes, most likely mistook the lizard’s tail for a snake, according to forest officials.

The fight lasted about ten minutes, with the lizard continuously attempting to avoid the snake’s bite. The monitor lizard, on the other hand, was defeated by the king cobra.

After repeated efforts, the monitor lizard was finally successful in escaping and running into the forest. When the lizard’s bite was relieved, the cobra slithered into the forest, according to the Navbharat Times. [According to Google Translate]

Because the monitor lizard’s bite was not strong enough, authorities assume it was not injected with the fatal snake’s poison.

“This is insane! In the wild, a king cobra and a monitor lizard fight it out. Forest officers from Malayattoor, Kerala, shot this. They apparently argued for about 10 minutes before splitting up and going their separate ways,” said the caption of the video, which was uploaded on Twitter.

“Why didn’t snake venom kill the lizard?” one user wondered. Others were astounded to witness such a rare brawl.

A six-foot-long cobra spewed out a rat snake in front of onlookers in the southern state of Tamil Nadu last month as it was being rescued by a reptile catcher. The snake was swallowed by the deadly cobra, which became immobilized. After the cobra became stuck in a hole, villagers flocked to its rescue. Selvan, a snake catcher who arrived on the scene to save the snake, used a snake to trap it. Local media stated at the time that the cobra suddenly began spitting out its victim, a 4-foot-long rat snake.