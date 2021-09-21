In this video, Jimmy Kimmel dances with his daughter Katie as she marries Will Logsdon.

Katie Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel’s eldest daughter, married musician Will Logsdon on September 18. The 53-year-old host can be seen dancing with his daughter in a video that surfaced online.

Kimmel danced with his daughter to The Temptations’ 1965 song “My Girl” in a video released on YouTube on Monday.

The proud and happy-looking father of the bride donned a black tuxedo while his 30-year-old daughter looked stunning in a traditional wedding gown. She complemented her ensemble with a stunning tiara.

Fans expressed their feelings in the comments area.

“Didn’t even know Jimmy had an adult daughter,” one fan said. That’s wonderful!”

“I didn’t realize he was that old,” one fan remarked, while another commented that they didn’t realize the presenter had a 30-year-old daughter, writing, “I thought Jimmy was young!! Damn.”

Kimmel and his ex-wife, costume designer Gina Kimmel, have two children, Katie, 28, and Kevin, 28. With his wife Molly McNearney, he has two additional children, Jane, 7, and William John Billy, 4.

Kimmel spoke about his daughter’s wedding on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last week.

“People also ask it, such as, ‘How’s the guy?’ And let me tell you, the guy is fantastic,” he added.

“His name is Will, and he’s a fantastic person. He’d be dead right now if he wasn’t. That’s how my family operates,” the host remarked.

Ellen DeGeneres congratulated Kimmel and he responded jokingly that he has no clue why people are congratulating him.

“I’m not sure what I’m being praised for. “Congratulations for creating a human who is appealing enough to be snatched by only one person,” he said. “It’s not like we were trying to get rid of her or anything,” says the narrator. It’s not like we’re trying to sell a houseboat on eBay or anything. But I guess it’s just a matter of congratulation,” Kimmel remarked.

On the work front, Kimmel lent his voice to the comedy animated movie, “The Boss Baby 2: Family Business,” which was released on July 2. He also played Marty Muckracker in “PAW Patrol: The Movie,” which was released on August 20.