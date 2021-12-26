In this emotional video, Valerie Bertinelli discusses her body image issues.

Valerie Bertinelli is confronting her body image head on.

On Thursday, the 61-year-old actress from “Hot in Cleveland” posted an emotional video on Instagram on body image and weight issues, in which she candidly admitted to fans that she is struggling with both.

“I’m standing in the rain because I’m trying to keep my mind from spiraling into a place of self-loathing because I saw an image of myself today that inspired me to do that,” she explained.

Bertinelli confessed that she isn’t sure whether she will ever be satisfied with her appearance.

“Body-wise, I’m not where I want to be right now.” I’m not sure whether I’ll ever be, but seeing it right in front of me makes me want to go down that road. I am, as well.