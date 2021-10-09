In these photos, Shannen Doherty shares a glimpse of her breast cancer journey.

Since learning that her illness has returned last year, Shannen Doherty has opened up about her experience.

The actress came to Instagram on Thursday to share photos from her breast cancer journey, giving fans a glimpse into her life as a patient. After going into remission in 2017, the “Beverly Hills 90210” alum was re-diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she shared “my own personal experience from my first diagnosis to my second” with her fans.

“Does everything look nice?” No, but it’s the reality, and my aim is that by sharing it, we may all become more educated and familiar with the symptoms of cancer,” she stated. “I hope I’ve inspired people to get mammograms, regular exams, and to overcome their fears and face whatever lies ahead.” Doherty said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation treatment.

“The chemo caused a lot of nosebleeds for me. I’m not sure whether any of you have had this experience. I, too, was exhausted. I made myself feel better by putting on some amusing pajamas that my friend Kristy had given me. Did they genuinely make me feel better? Yes!! “I looked terrible, and in that stupidity, I was able to laugh at myself,” she recalled, adding that laughing helped her get through “what seemed insurmountable.” She ended her tweet by saying, “I hope we all find humor in the impossible,” before adding, “#breastcancerawareness.” The post, which included a photo of her with a bloodied tissue stuffed up her nostril and another of her sleeping with a mask while wearing Cookie Monster pajamas, has received at least 215,000 likes and over 11,000 comments.

Doherty said she feels she has a responsibility to dispel misconceptions about her disease at a virtual panel for her new film “List of a Lifetime.”

“I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I keep distinct from my acting life, to talk about cancer and possibly educate people more, and to let people know that people with stage 4 cancer are very much alive and extremely active,” she said.