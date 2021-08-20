In their allegations against the Royal Family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been urged to “Name the Culprit.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to remove the name of the royal who had concerns about their son’s skin color before his birth from their public image.

According to the modified version of “Finding Freedom,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly informed a pal that the royal family did not take responsibility for the issues they highlighted during their interview with Oprah Winfrey for a CBS program in March.

The couple made various charges against the royal family during their interview. They claimed that one of the firm’s members expressed concerns about their son’s color before his birth. Mercy Muroki and Patrick Christys, broadcasters on GB News TV, recently reacted to the situation, with the latter urging the royal pair to withdraw the name of the royal they accused of being racist.

“One of the things that did it for me, aside from pretty much everything else in that open interview, was that if you’re going to lob an allegation out there, and it’s a very serious allegation, I think you should name the culprit just by standards, you know norms,” he said.

“Because if you don’t, don’t you tarnish everyone with the same brush?” And, let’s face it, the royal family only survives as long as we let it to. The monarchy is an institution, and it has done a lot to tarnish its image, not just at home but also abroad, in the Commonwealth and around the world.”

Muroki concurred, saying that because Markle is the “most current American member” of the royal family and is always in the media, she is leading the narrative in the United States about what the royal family is like.

She remarked, “She is very much directing the narrative of how we are regarded internationally.”

Muroki also took comfort in the fact that the public prefers the royal family to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. While she acknowledged that the Sussexes’ interview may have harmed the royal family’s image, she questioned the couple’s reaction to the royal family’s handling of their worries.

“If you’re going to fling accusations around and then complain that no accountability has been taken, at the at least say what the claims are, what was said, what the issue is, and who did what,” Muroki continued. “Then you can’t complain that nothing is being done.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry wrote legal notices to British newspapers claiming that he and his wife had "reignited a schism" with the monarchy.