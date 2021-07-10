In The Witcher Season 2 Trailer, Henry Cavill’s Geralt Accepts His Destiny, And I am All In.

It is been more than a year and a half since The Witcher aired on Netflix, introducing fans to Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, taking them on a journey across multiple histories throughout the Continent, and debuting a song that has been stuck in the mind of at least one fan since December 2019. It was renewed for Season 2 prior to the debut of Season 1, and while little clues regarding the upcoming installments have been disclosed during the hiatus, there has not been much for fans to sink their teeth into… until now. After the premiere date was announced, a trailer was published, and I am officially sold.

The new teaser focuses mostly on Geralt and Ciri’s new relationship following their meeting at the end of Season 2, with Geralt accepting his destiny but telling Ciri that she is much more. After the initial teasers were so fast-paced that it was difficult to distinguish much, the trailer provides a lot more to look forward to.

Season 2’s teaser already hints to a new side of Geralt – one that is more sociable with individuals other than the bard who wormed his way into Geralt’s good graces, as evidenced by video showing Geralt arriving at Kaer Morhen to meet with his fellow witchers. He is also definitely going to make an attempt to be there for Ciri, as seen by the new footage’s inclusion of an embrace.

This is growth for a person whose initial reaction to learning that the law of surprise meant he was destined for a kid surprise was a simple “Fuck,” Ciri could surely use all the assistance and support she can get, as it appears that Kaer Morhen’s witchers are not used to hosting exiled princesses as guests.

Of course, there is also the problem that according to Netflix’s early synopsis of Season 2, Geralt believes Yennefer is dead, which means he will not be sidetracked by ideas of rescuing or reconnecting with her. She will undoubtedly have her hands full as well, but I am happy that the teaser gave us a glimpse of a living Yennefer.

The Witcher Season 2 will premiere on Friday, December 17, indicating that the sabbatical is drawing to a close, even if the new season does not begin next week. A few teasers for Season 2 were published ahead of the WitcherCon event on July 9, beginning with new photos of the key characters following the events of Season 1, confirming that Yennefer will be in even worse shape than Geralt and Ciri.

For the time being, you can always watch and rewatch The Witcher’s first season on Netflix, and Season 2 is not the only thing worth anticipating in the franchise. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be adapted into an anime feature, and casting for The Witcher: Blood Origin, a six-part limited live-action series, is now underway. Additionally, there are numerous other possibilities as summer progresses and Witcher fans count down the days before Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, and the rest return to the screen for fresh episodes.

