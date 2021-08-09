In the wake of Tristan Thompson’s trade to California, Khloe Kardashian shares some “happiness” quotes.

Khloe Kardashian seemed pleased with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s newest accomplishment.

The Boston Celtics confirmed on Saturday that Thompson had been traded to the Sacramento Kings. According to Us Weekly, while Kardashian did not reply directly to the trade news, her recent social media posts appeared to reflect how she is feeling at the moment.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared a radiant photo of herself in a naked bodysuit on Instagram on Sunday, followed by a series of positive quotes on her Instagram Story.

Yung Pueblo was credited with one of the quotes Kardashian shared.

“Happiness isn’t about getting every pleasure you want or achieving every goal you set for yourself. Happiness is the ability to enjoy life with a calm mind that isn’t continually seeking more. It’s the inner calm that comes from accepting change,” it said.

In addition, the founder of Good American offered a remark regarding change, which stated, “Every position in life is transient.” So, when life is wonderful, make sure you take full advantage of it. And remember, when life isn’t going so well, that it won’t last forever, and that better days are on the way.”

Thompson’s new home will be in Sacramento, California, about a six-hour drive from Calabasas, where Kardashian and True, their 3-year-old daughter, dwell.

Thompson’s 4-year-old kid Prince resides with Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, model Jordy Craig, in California.

Kardashian and Thompson split up in June after new cheating allegations surfaced. However, the ex-couple is said to be getting along while co-parenting their daughter.

Prior to Thompson’s departure to Boston last year, the reality star expressed concern about the distance between them months before their divorce.

“I’m not averse to Boston, but it’s different once you have kids,” Kardashian said in a June episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Kardashian was concerned that traveling back and forth between coasts would be harmful to True at the time.

"True has spent her entire life in Los Angeles — her relatives, and I teach a preschool program at my home. I can't just take her to Boston and enroll her in classes since it's COVID. Everything has been turned off. Maybe if it was a different year, I'd be more willing to uproot her. What am I going to do, though? Take her there to live in an apartment and stay within the confines of certain walls?" Kardashian, who ultimately chose not to relocate, stated.