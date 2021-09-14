In the wake of the teen’s allegations, Charlie Sheen confirms that his daughter Sami no longer lives with Denise Richards.

After Sami Sheen, Charlie Sheen’s and Denise Richards’ adolescent daughter, claimed she moved out of her mother’s “abusive family,” Charlie Sheen sent an update.

Sami made news this week after she posted a now-viral TikTok video alleging that she was “locked in an abusive environment” last year. She went on to say that she “hated [herself], would spend days without eating or sleeping, was furiously miserable, and despised school.”

Sami, on the other hand, said she “had a spiritual awakening” after moving out of what she called a “hell house.” She also revealed that she now has two cats and that she is “happy, single, full of self-love, and dropped out of high school.” The video has subsequently been made private by the adolescent.

After his daughter moved out of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum’s house, Sheen confirmed to Us Weekly that Sami now resides with him.

“Sam is incredible. Through his publicist, Jeff Ballard, the actor told the outlet, “I adore her and all my children absolutely.” “We’re having a great time. We’re going to take the GED!”

Last year, Sami was living with Richards, according to a source.

The unidentified insider claimed, “Denise set regular guidelines that any parent would set.”

“She’s a mother and a parent, and she has to follow the rules. “[Sami] refused to follow the rules.”

“Charlie was opposed to Denise’s regulations being implemented,” the insider stated. Sami chose to live with her father because he had a different parenting style. Denise adores her baby and is heartbroken by the situation.”

Sheen and Richards, who divorced in 2006, also have a 16-year-old daughter named Lola Rose.

Eloise Jonie, 10, whom she adopted in 2011, is the third daughter of the “Wild Things” actress. Cassandra, 36, and 12-year-old twin twins Max and Bob are Sheen’s other children from prior marriages.

Richards spoke up about her parenting style on People’s Celeb Parents Get Real in 2019. Her daughters would definitely describe her as a “strict parent,” she said. She admitted to installing security cameras outside her house to keep Sami from dating boys without her permission.

Richards stated at the time, “I absolutely have rules and boundaries, and there [are]repercussions,” adding that while she loves her daughters, she doesn’t let them “do anything they want.”

Richards celebrated Sami’s 17th birthday earlier this year by posting photos of her on Instagram.

“I can’t believe my precious baby child is 17 years old!!!! Time. Brief News from Washington Newsday.