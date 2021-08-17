In the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, Prince Harry has issued a statement.

In the midst of the present instability in Afghanistan, Prince Harry has released a statement to military veterans. The country has been in the news this week after the Taliban took control of the province only two weeks before the United States was supposed to end its two-decade war.

Prince Harry urged military veterans to support one another in a joint statement with Dominic Reid, the CEO of Harry’s Invictus Games, as militants continue to storm over the country and take over all major cities. The statement added, “What is happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community.”

“We have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan for numerous years, and many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family have a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the previous two decades. The joint statement ended, “We encourage everyone across the Invictus network—and the greater military community—to reach out to one another and offer support for one another.”

While serving in the British Army, the Duke of Sussex was twice deployed to Afghanistan. His military service lasted ten years.

He launched the Invictus Games in 2014 with the goal of “harnessing the power of sport to inspire recovery, promote rehabilitation, and generate a greater understanding and respect for those who serve their country.”

After gaining power in many other cities across Afghanistan, the Taliban seized Kabul on Sunday. President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan as the Afghan government crumbled and the US military prepared for its planned pullout. Since then, the Taliban have taken up residence in the presidential palace, spreading widespread terror and disorder.

On Monday, foreign soldiers arrived in Afghanistan to place Kabul’s international airport under foreign military protection and help with the swift evacuation of Afghans. On Monday morning, thousands of citizens swarmed the tarmac, attempting to flee the nation in terror and desperation.