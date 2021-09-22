In the wake of the Scarlett Johansson lawsuit, Disney CEO Bob Iger says the company values talent and compensates actors “fairly.”

In the wake of Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit for “Black Widow,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek addressed the company’s future.

Chapek said the rules for talent transactions are being “reset” at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday.

According to Deadline, while he didn’t mention Johansson by name, he alluded to film deals made years ago and subsequently released in the midst of a pandemic that has transformed consumer behavior.

He stated, “We’re sort of putting a square peg in a round hole where we’ve got a deal that’s formed under one set of criteria but ultimately results in a movie that’s being released under another set of conditions.”

“So there’s a bit of a reset going on right now,” she says, “and we’ll think about it as we negotiate our future talent deals and plan for it and make sure it’s incorporated.”

Chapek went on to say that future talent deals will have to reflect the changing environment, and that the company is now in a middle ground, but that they are “trying to do right” by their employees.

“But right now we’re in this middle place where we’re trying to do the right thing by the talent, and the talent is trying to do the right thing by us, and we’re just figuring out how to bridge that gap,” Chapek explained. “However, we feel that our most valuable asset is talent, and we will continue to believe that and treat them appropriately based on the terms of the contracts they committed to with us.”

Chapek’s remarks come during Johansson’s continuing lawsuit against Disney for allegedly breaking their contract by releasing “Black Widow” on the Disney+ streaming service the same day it was released in theaters. The actress stated that her contract required her to have an exclusive theatrical release, and that the hybrid release resulted in a pay cut.

Disney responded by claiming that the lawsuit had “no validity,” calling it “sad and depressing in its callous disdain for the devastating and long-term worldwide impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In a statement obtained by Us Weekly, the studio also claimed that it “completely complied” with Johansson’s contract and that the simultaneous release “increased her chance to collect extra remuneration on top of the $20 million she has already received.”

Disney has filed legal filings asking for Johansson's claim to be addressed through private arbitration. In a statement to, Disney and Marvel's attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, said.