In the wake of the Omicron Surge, Queen Elizabeth alters her holiday plans and foregoes the Christmas tradition.

Due to worries about the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus strain, Queen Elizabeth II has chosen to change her vacation plans.

The Queen will spend the Christmas and New Year holidays at Windsor Castle, rather than her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, as she has done for the most of the pandemic, according to People.

The 95-year-old monarch customarily stays in Sandringham from late December to shortly after February 6, the anniversary of her father King George VI’s death and her accession to the throne over 70 years ago.

Despite the rise of COVID-19 cases across the UK, an unnamed royal source informed People that the Queen chose to rethink her vacation plans after “careful deliberation” and as a “precautionary strategy.”

While there will be no family reunion at Sandringham this year, members of the royal family are likely to pay her a visit at Windsor Castle during the holiday season, according to the source.

With the cancellation of the Queen’s Sandringham visit, the family’s annual Christmas morning stroll to the local church, which attracts a large crowd of royal watchers, will also be canceled this year. Last year’s walk was also canceled owing to the pandemic.

This will be Queen Elizabeth’s first Christmas without Prince Philip, her 73-year-old husband, who died in April. He was 99 years old at the time.

Prior to the decision on whether or not the Queen would stay in Windsor, it was claimed that members of the royal family were making preparations to ensure the Queen would have company during the holidays.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will send their three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — to see their great-grandmother on Christmas, according to an anonymous source.

The insider said, “It’ll be a big family affair.” “George, Charlotte, and Louis are overjoyed to be able to meet their great grandmother again.” Members of the royal family usually visit the Queen at Sandringham on Christmas Eve, with guests arriving in the early afternoon.

On Christmas Eve, they open their gifts, and on Christmas Day, the entire family walks to church services at the estate’s St. Mary Magdalene Church. They then return to Sandringham House for a Norfolk turkey supper and accompanying celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the other hand, have settled down in California after standing down as working royals last year.