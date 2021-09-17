In the wake of the Larry Nassar investigation, Angelina Jolie expresses her support for Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney.

The athletes who just testified at the Senate hearing on the Larry Nassar case, notably McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman, have left actress Angelina Jolie speechless.

Jolie took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photo of herself with several of the former and current players who spoke at the hearing on the FBI’s handling of the issue, saying she was honored to meet them all.

On Capitol Hill, Jolie, Maroney, Raisman, Maggie Nichols, Kaylee Lorincz, and Jessica Howard pose for a portrait with Maroney, Raisman, Maggie Nichols, Kaylee Lorincz, and Jessica Howard.

Jolie captioned her Instagram image, “I was pleased to meet with some of the brave U.S. gymnasts who came before the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday.” “I admire their bravery and dedication to preventing future failures to investigate abuse.”

“Over 100 victims may have been spared the assault,” Aly Raisman stated in her testimony. All we needed was one responsible adult to act.’ She said, “Sending solidarity and respect to them, as well as to everyone who are repeating this pain so that system improvements can occur,” before adding the hashtag “#StopViolenceAgainstWomen.”

When she took the selfie with the athletes, Jolie said she was on Capitol Hill meeting with lawmakers on the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act and FBI reforms. Better protections for abused children, non-biased forensic evidence collecting, trauma care, and judicial training were among the topics discussed, she added.

Nassar, who used to be the USA Gymnastics doctor, was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in January 2018 after at least 150 women came forward to say he had sexually abused them. The hearing was held on Wednesday in response to a report by the Justice Department Inspector General alleging that the FBI failed to properly address the 2015 sexual assault claims against the suspect in their investigation.

Maroney, Raisman, Nichols, and Simone Biles alleged the FBI made misleading assertions in its official report during the Senate hearing.

“I believe without a doubt that the circumstances that led to my abuse and allowed it to continue are directly the result of the failure to do their jobs by the organizations created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee,” Biles said in her testimony.