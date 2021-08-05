In the wake of the ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit, Disney has been accused of a ‘gendered’ attack on Scarlett Johansson.

With all of the back-and-forth remarks from both parties, the Scarlett Johansson vs. Disney case is getting uglier by the day. Disney’s recent statement appears to have rubbed some female-led Hollywood groups the wrong way, with some labeling it a “gendered character attack” against Johansson.

Disney issued a statement on July 30 in response to the 36-year-old actress’ complaint, saying, “There is no merit whatsoever to this filming, the lawsuit is especially sad and disturbing in its callous disdain for the tragic and long-term worldwide repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This statement enraged not only Scarlett and her agent, but also some Hollywood female-led organisations.

In a joint statement released last week, TIME’S UP, Women In Film, Los Angeles, and ReFrame slammed the studios. They refused to take sides in the dispute and instead focused on Disney’s comments about the “Lucy” actress.

“While we take no stance on the business concerns in the litigation between Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Company, we reject Disney’s recent statement that seeks to portray Johansson as callous or selfish for defending her contractual business rights,” the statement stated. This gendered character assassination has no place in a business dispute, and it contributes to a culture in which women and girls are viewed as less capable than males of defending their own interests without confronting ad hominem attacks.”

In a statement published in People, Johansson’s agent Bryan Lourd called out Disney for “shamelessly and wrongly” accusing the actress of being insensitive to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This litigation was filed as a result of Disney’s choice to willfully break Scarlett’s contract; they have very purposefully transferred the revenue stream and profits to the Disney+ side of the firm, leaving artistic and financial partners out of their new equation,” he continued. That’s all there is to it. Disney’s frontal attack on her persona, as well as everything else they intimated, is unworthy of a firm with whom many of us in the creative community have successfully collaborated for decades.”

On July 9th, “Black Widow” was released in theaters across the United States, grossing $80 million in its first weekend and $78 million globally.