In the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, James Franco has been accused of downplaying survivors’ experiences.

Two accusers have stated that James Franco “continues to belittle survivors’ stories” and “ignores their sorrow.” This comes after the 43-year-old actor addressed the charges of sexual misconduct leveled against him.

In 2018, five women accused the actor of unwanted sexual behavior. Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, two of his former students at the acting school he co-owned, launched a complaint against him in 2019. Franco remained silent on the subject until last week, when he agreed to speak with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Podcast.” During his visit, the actor acknowledged to sleeping with school children. Despite the power imbalance, he said he considered the encounters to be consensual. He also discussed his sexual addiction.

Furthermore, Franco admitted that he “cheated on everyone” before meeting his present girlfriend, Isabel Pakzad. He became “totally naive to power dynamics or anything like that, as well as absolutely blind to people’s sentiments,” he claimed. Despite this, the star claimed he “didn’t want to hurt anyone.” “Actually, I wasn’t much of a one-night stand guy.” I’d see people I’d dated or been together with for a long time, years. It’s simply that I won’t be able to attend any of them. And it got to the point where it felt like I was harming everyone,” he continued.

Tither-Kaplan and Gaal were not impressed with his interview.

Early this year, the two women agreed to abandon their individual claims as part of a settlement agreement in which Franco agreed to pay $2,235,000. Following the settlement, however, attorneys for Tither-Kaplan and Gaal criticized Franco’s words, according to a statement obtained by People.

According to the publication, “In addition to being naïve regarding power dynamics, Franco is entirely insensitive to, and still seemingly does not care about, the great agony and suffering he put his victims through with this charade of an acting school.”

“It’s incredible that, while admitting he had no business opening such a school in the first place, he continues to denigrate the survivors’ experiences and ignore their anguish even after agreeing to a compensation.”

"This wasn't a miscommunication about a course name, and it wasn't the result of him being overworked – it was, and continues to be, terrible conduct," the statement said. "This interview should not be misconstrued as Franco accepting responsibility for his conduct or expressing regret for what occurred.