In the Wake of Reconciliation Rumors, Bradley Cooper Attends ‘Nightmare Alley’ Premiere With Irina Shayk: ‘Very Special.’

Bradley Cooper revealed that Irina Shayk was present at the premiere of his latest flick.

Cooper, 46, was joined by his ex, Shayk, for the premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s crime thriller “Nightmare Alley.” Entertainment Cooper told Tonight about Shayk’s appearance at his big night, “It’s pretty special,” when they asked him about it. The presence of the Russian model at the launch was not unexpected. They were pictured walking arm in arm in New York City last month, sparking reconciliation speculations two years after they split up. Following the sighting, an insider told Us Weekly that the couple’s existing bond “hasn’t changed,” and that they had been in a great relationship while co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, Lea. The similar sentiment was expressed by ET’s source.

“Irina and Bradley have been in a pretty good co-parenting groove for a long time,” the unnamed insider claimed. “They both adore Lea and want to be the greatest parents they can be. Irina and Bradley’s interactions and hangouts are often centered on Lea’s schedule, although they also meet together on their own.” Stanton Carlisle, a Mississippi man down on his luck, is played by the “A Star Is Born” actor in the film. At a traveling circus, Harry encounters a clairvoyant and her mentalist spouse. For him, the pair makes a difference.

Cooper collaborated with del Toro on the film’s production in addition to acting in it.

“Then there’s being with Guillermo. That, I believe, was the most enjoyable aspect. I’ve had the good fortune to work with some incredible artists, and one thing they all have in common is a sense of humility and childlike wonder, which he possesses “Cooper spoke highly of the people with whom he collaborated on the film.

He went on to say, “And the only purpose is to tell the finest tale possible, which is infectious once it happens, once you’re in that setting. And that is exactly what he does. And I believe that is why he is able to get the most out of the majority of the individuals with whom he works.” Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe, David Strathairn, Mark Povinelli, Ron Perlman, Toni Collette, and others star in “Nightmare Alley.”

On December 17, the film will be released in theaters.