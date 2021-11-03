In the wake of Prince Harry’s alleged’snub’ during the COP26 Summit, Twitter defends Queen Elizabeth.

Despite the fact that Queen Elizabeth II was unable to attend the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, she taped a speech for the occasion that has raised some concerns.

Doctors instructed the 95-year-old monarch to take a two-week break, so she filmed a message to the COP26 conference delegates in Windsor Castle’s White Drawing Room on Friday afternoon.

The Queen acknowledged her late husband Prince Philip’s enormous concern for the environment in her speech, which was broadcast during the inaugural ceremony Monday, and gave a special shoutout to her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William.

“It gives me great pleasure that the pioneering role played by my husband in urging people to safeguard our precious planet carries on through the efforts of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William,” the Queen said in a video posted to the royal family’s YouTube and Twitter pages. “I couldn’t be happier with them.” “In fact, I have derived enormous comfort and inspiration from individuals of all ages – especially the young – in asking for everyone to play their role,” she continued. When the Queen forgot to name her grandson Prince Harry, who is also a long-time advocate of environmental concerns, it raised some eyebrows.

However, a number of royal supporters and social media users defended the Queen, claiming that the Queen’s decision not to include Prince Harry was not a snub because he no longer represents the monarchy. Only Prince William and Prince Charles were present, along with their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, according to some.

“How can you snub someone who, 1. isn’t there 2. had nothing to do with the project?” one internet user wondered.

“It wasn’t meant to be a snub. She was referring to an event that Charles and William were attending at the time “Someone else chimed in. “Is it fair that Harry is put in for no apparent reason? He opted to quit, and he no longer works for her, therefore he isn’t included in these events that aren’t significant to him.” “It’s not a snub,” a third user remarked, “she was merely talking about the two heirs who were there at the reception, not everything has to be spun into a huge drama.”

Some people pointed out that Prince Harry wasn’t the only member of the royal family who wasn’t mentioned in the Queen’s speech, while others pointed out that it was. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.