In the wake of Kaley Cuoco’s divorce, Karl Cook wants his “miscellaneous jewelry” and “earnings” back.

After filing for divorce from him, Karl Cook wants Kaley Cuoco to return his “miscellaneous jewels” as well as his “profits and accumulations.”

For the first time since they split up two weeks ago, Cook responded to Cuoco’s divorce papers on Wednesday.

In his official response, the equestrian also filed a divorce, citing “irreconcilable disagreements.”

He stated that he would honor his prenuptial agreement and asked the court to reject the court’s ability to award spousal support to either him or Cuoco after their divorce.

“As dictated by the parties’ Premarital Agreement, there are additional independent property assets and liabilities of each party,” Cook stated, adding that he wants all of the “earnings and accumulations” he received before, during, and after their marriage returned to him. In the official response, he stated that any shared property should be divided between them based on “the provision of their prenuptial agreement, and that both couples should pay their attorney’s expenses.”

In June 2018, Cook and Cuoco married at the former’s Pomponio horse property in Southern California. He posted a photo of them kissing after the wedding, writing, “I am still processing the greatest night of my life marrying the love of my life!” Goddamn, that dress was incredible!”

Cuoco was married to tennis star Ryan Sweeting until 2016 before marrying Cook. In November 2013, just a month before their wedding, they both signed a prenuptial agreement, according to their divorce suit.

Cuoco will present at the 2021 Emmy Awards this weekend. For “The Flight Attendant,” she has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Her Emmy appearance will be her first on the red carpet since her divorce from Cook.