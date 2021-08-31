In the wake of JP Rosenbaum’s divorce, ‘Bachelorette’ alum Ashley Hebert says she won’t marry again.

In the midst of her divorce with J.P. Rosenbaum, Ashley Hebert has opened up about her life. The “Bachelorette” alum confessed to her admirers during a Q&A session on Sunday that, while she has gone on a few dates since their split, she has no aspirations to marry anyone else.

Hebert opened out about dating on her Instagram Stories, stating, “Omg the first date I went on was awful.” I had the want to flee. The second date I went on was at Top Golf, and I am the worst golfer you’ve ever seen. We’ve ended our relationship.”

When asked if she would tell her children about who she is dating, she stated that her children are too young to comprehend the concept of dating. “I’m very sure my kids have no concept of dating. If I’m serious about someone, they’ll first meet JP, then the kids. But, yeah, I’m not ready for that yet!” she said to her fans.

“Hmm nice question,” Herbert responded to a fan’s inquiry on whether she would consider marrying again. “No, I vote no.”

“I believe that seasons change and that this is perfectly normal. She went on to say, “I know this is probably an unpopular stance.” She also stated that near the end of their marriage, she felt like she had lost a large part of what she loved about herself, and she wants to come to terms with herself and “feel like herself again.”

Hebert, who has two children with Rosenbaum, Fordham Rhys, 6, and Essex Reese, 4, said she’s fine if her ex begins seeing someone else.

“It implies it’s serious if JP introduces someone to me,” she added, adding, “I’d be extremely delighted for him.” To be honest, if JP is happy, it means my kids are in the company of someone who is bright, uplifting, kind, and so on.”

She went on to say that as part of their co-parenting plan, she and Rosenbaum have been conducting a “50/50 time share,” in which they have two days with children and two days without. “Then we switch weekends,” she said, adding that she and her ex talk three to five times a week.

In July, Rosenbaum filed for divorce from Hebert. They married in a televised wedding ceremony in December 2012, after becoming engaged during the season finale of “Bachelorette.”