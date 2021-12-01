In the wake of Josh’s child pornography trial, Amy Duggar asks fans to ‘pray for the ultimate sentence.’

During her cousin Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial, Amy Duggar begged her fans to pray for the “ultimate sentence.” On Wednesday, she said on Instagram that it had been a “difficult day” as jury selection for her cousin’s high-profile case began.

She stated on her Instagram Story, “Today is a difficult day.” “This will be the case for the entire week. It’ll be the same next week. Until justice has been done.” A Twitter user grabbed a screenshot of the aforementioned post and shared it.

“The Lord says, “Vengeance is mine, and I will repay thee.” Please pray for the victims as well as the truth to come to light. Pray for the final sentence to be handed down by the judge “On another, she made a notation.

Josh is accused of downloading images depicting child sex abuse on the computer at his former employer, an Arkansas used car yard, on May 14, 15, and 16, 2019. Josh had more than 200 obscene photographs of youngsters on his computer, according to authorities.

Josh previously pled not guilty to receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material despite substantial evidence following his arrest in April. If convicted on the charges against him, he could face up to 20 years in jail and $250,000 in fines on each count, for a total of 40 years in prison.

Josh is the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, whose 19-child family was formerly featured on TLC’s reality show “19 Kids and Counting.”

Josh was accused of sexually abusing five minor females while he was a teenager, and the show was terminated by TLC in 2015.

His sisters were two of his victims.

TLC also canceled the spin-off show “Counting On,” which premiered on the cable channel in 2015, after Josh’s arrest in April.

The decision was made “to provide the Duggar family the opportunity to handle their situation discreetly,” according to a statement released by the network following the cancellation.

Bob and Michelle released a statement about Josh’s arrest earlier this year, saying, “Our hope is that the truth, whatever it is, will be revealed and that everything will be addressed in a timely manner. Josh and Anna are dear to us, and we continue to pray for them and their family.”