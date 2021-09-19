In the wake of John Mulaney’s cheating allegations, Olivia Munn proudly displays her baby bump.

Olivia Munn is showing off her baby bulge on social media for the first time since John Mulaney’s baby was confirmed earlier this month.

On Friday, the 41-year-old Hollywood actress shared a video on her Instagram Story promoting her collaboration with pet retailer Petco. Surprisingly, she teased her developing tummy in the video, much to the joy of her fans.

In the video, the expectant mother is seen wearing a gray T-shirt and gold jewelry. According to Entertainment Tonight, she shifted the camera to an angle that allowed viewers to see her baby bulge while talking about the brand.

Munn, on the other hand, chose to cover her baby bulge by wearing a dark attire and hugging one of her pets on her belly in a recent Instagram shot of herself relaxing on a chair with her pet canines.

Fans congratulated her on her relationship with Petco and her pregnancy with her first child with the 39-year-old comedian in comments on her Instagram post.

One reader said, “Beautiful [photo]Olivia, and congrats on your pregnancy.”

Another commented, “Congratulations on your relationship with Petco and your pregnancy.”

“[Olivia], I just found out about your impending motherhood. I’m looking forward to seeing a miniature replica of you. “Congratulations,” said a third user.

In an appearance with close buddy Seth Meyers on the latter’s “Late Night” talk show earlier this month, Mulaney confirmed Munn’s pregnancy. Mulaney noted at the time that the previous year had been difficult for him because of his drug relapse, rehabilitation, and divorce from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler.

He was grateful, however, because the actress from “X-Men: Apocalypse” “held my hand through that hell.” And now we’re expecting a child together.” He went on to say that they are both “very, really pleased.”

However, Mulaney’s admission instantly generated a lot of discussion on social media, with some users believing that he used the interview to intentionally describe the timing of his relationship with Munn in a bid to disprove the allegations that he cheated on Tendler with Munn.

“It’s strange how #JohnMulaney went into such depth about meeting #OliviaMunn. One Twitter user remarked, “Like he really wants us to think he didn’t cheat on his wife the second he got out of rehab.”