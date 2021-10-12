In the wake of Jesy Nelson’s ‘Black Fishing’ controversy, Nicki Minaj slams the Little Mix ladies.

In the wake of Jesy Nelson’s Little Mix bandmates accusing her of “black fishing,” Nicki Minaj took a shot at them. Her tirade against her collaborator’s former bandmates comes only days after their new single, “Boyz,” was released on October 7.

On Monday, TikToker NoHun tweeted an unsubstantiated screenshot of Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock in his Instagram DMs, allegedly making a dig at Nelson. Pinnock appeared to be calling Nelson a “horrible” person in the messages. Pinnock was also shown in the pictures requesting NoHun to make a TikTok video about Nelson being a “black fish,” which is a term for someone who pretends to be Black but isn’t.

On Oct. 11, during an Instagram Live she hosted with Nelson, Minaj commented on the viral screenshots. Nelson’s former bandmates should be rooting for Minaj, who departed the trio in 2020, during their live video. She also seemed to criticize Little Mix members for speaking “bad things” out of “jealousy.” “Take those text messages, sweetheart, and stuff it up your f**king ass,” she added. “Let her savor this moment.” If you were a member of this woman’s group and haven’t spoken about it in ten years, print out the text messages, bust your ass open, and stick it up your mother***ing ass. OK? Stop attempting to harm individuals and take away their lives and careers,” she added.

“If you want a solo career, baby girl, just say that,” she said, implying that the Little Mix girls were simply jealous of Nelson’s success.

“You are free to go out and listen to your own music.” We’re going to be there for you and adore you. “That’s all there is to it,” she added, adding that they are not required to criticize Nelson.

“Now that she’s not in a video with you, do you have something unpleasant, wicked to say and do? She added, “Stop.”

Nelson addressed the black fishing allegations against her in an interview with Vulture on Oct. 8. She informed the source that she is “quite conscious” that she is a white British woman and that she has never denied it.

“I never got any of that while I was in Little Mix.” And then I got out of the band, and everyone started repeating it,” she told Vulture.