In the wake of Brandon Blackstock’s divorce, Kelly Clarkson has been granted single status.

Kelly Clarkson, who is divorcing her estranged spouse Brandon Blackstock, is now legally alone.

According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, the 39-year-old singer has been granted her single status back by the court.

Clarkson and Blackstock’s single status was approved by a judge last month, according to the filings. The winner of “American Idol” has also had her maiden name restored.

Clarkson and Blackstock’s “marital or domestic partnership status” will expire on Jan. 7, 2022, less than two years after the Grammy-winning singer filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, in June 2020.

Another recent victory for Clarkson involves the home she once shared with the well-known talent manager. According to Entertainment Tonight, the eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom home in Encino, California, was officially sold for more than $8 million on Thursday.

The “Because Of You” singer custom constructed their old family home. The Royal Oaks neighborhood houses the estate, which has a fitness center, a multi-level pool, and a theater.

Clarkson is presently prepping for the release of her holiday album “When Christmas Comes Around” on Oct. 15, despite her ongoing legal struggle with Blackstock.

One of the album’s tracks has already gotten a lot of attention online for its not-so-subtle message to her estranged husband. Clarkson told ET that she wrote “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” because she was inspired by the fact that she’s now “in a new place after the last couple of years.”

“‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)’ is the album’s lead song, and I was a little worried about sending it to the label because it’s not your usual Christmas hit,” she explained.

In a recent interview with the site, Clarkson did not shy away from mentioning failed relationships while revealing her inspiration for the song.

“I think it was like, OK, it didn’t work out if you’d been in a relationship that didn’t work out and you’re used to these surroundings, you’re used to this environment. That isn’t to say that everything is damaged. That isn’t to say that everything is over,” she clarified.

“So I composed this whole song simply at my house and without a track or anything,” the singer-songwriter said. I just wrote the tune and lyrics and came up with the concept for ‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)’ because…the song sounds cheery, but the lyric is kind of funny.”

