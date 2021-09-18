In the wake of allegations of mistreatment, Hailey Baldwin defends Justin Bieber, saying, “I Really Am Lucky.”

Hailey Baldwin is addressing the rumors circulating about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

Baldwin, 24, spoke up about accusations that her 27-year-old husband is “not good to her” and “mistreats” her on the latest episode of “4D With Demi Lovato,” calling the charges “big, fat lies.”

“You must understand the truth underlying everything. The model told host Demi Lovato, “There are so many tales floating around about me, about him, about us together.” “There’s this great gigantic narrative going around that Justin isn’t good to her and mistreats her.’ It couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s completely the polar opposite.”

Baldwin went on to praise her spouse, adding she considers herself “fortunate” to be with the “Baby” singer.

“I consider myself really fortunate to be with someone who is extremely appreciative of me and makes me feel unique on a daily basis. So when I see the polar opposite, I’m like, “Huh?” “Everyone who knows us personally would say the same thing,” she added.

“If the falsehood is, ‘They’re dissatisfied in their relationship,’” she added. The truth is that we’ve never been more in love with each other, and we’ve never had so much fun together.”

This came two months after a video of Bieber swearing at his wife in Las Vegas went viral on the internet. According to BuzzFeed and Elle, Baldwin afterwards took to her Instagram Story to declare she had a fantastic weekend and that any other narratives were wrong.

Baldwin and Bieber walked the Met Gala red carpet for the first time as a couple earlier this week. Some supporters of Bieber and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, meanwhile, tried to sabotage the event by yelling “Selena.” The duo maintained their composure, as Bieber was seen trying to console his wife.

Later, a number of social media users expressed their unhappiness with the Jelena fans’ behavior. It was unacceptable for them to act like that in front of Bieber and his wife, according to them.

One commenter on a TikTok video displaying the event said, “These are the types of fans that make celebs miserable.”

“This is excessive. They used to date dinosaurs. They continued on their way. Another remarked, “I’d be so irritated that I’d probably give folks the middle finger.”

Ireland Baldwin, the model’s cousin, also spoke out in defense of the couple against the trolls who continue to attack and speculate. Brief News from Washington Newsday.