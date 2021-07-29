In the upcoming ‘Thor’ film, Matt Damon will play ‘Actor Loki.’

Matt Damon has confirmed an interesting new development in the Marvel movies, whether it was on purpose or not. The actor will appear in the latest installment of the Marvel franchise, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which will be released in May 2022.

During his guest visit on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” on Wednesday, Damon discussed his brief role as “actor Loki” in the latest edition of the Thor saga.

“I’m not sure if it’s a secret or not, but everyone knows. I went down there to shoot, and I believe they figured out what we were up to because paparazzi snapped images of us. In the interview, Damon added, “We were kind of repeating a cameo that Luke Hemsworth and I did in the last one.” “And we had a great time, so Taika [Waititi] invited us back to re-enact the joke and update it a little bit.”

Later in the discussion, Cagle inquired about Damon’s thoughts on his longtime pal Ben Affleck’s reestablished connection with previous ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. According to ET, Cagle added in the interview, “You’re extremely thrilled for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.” “I know you enjoy being quizzed on that.”

“Right, but how else would I be?” says the narrator. Would I be unhappy, for example? True love, for example, is something I despise. It’s a pain. Yeah. Yeah. I don’t wish them any ill will, but you never know,” Damon remarked.

Affleck and Lopez were photographed on a yacht sail off the Amalfi coast of Italy on Thursday, enjoying each other’s company. The vacation follows the couple’s previous boat trip to St. Tropez, France, when Affleck was spotted grabbing Lopez’s bottom and reenacting their actions from the 2002 music video “Jenny From The Block.”

Lopez was then photographed shopping in Monaco while wearing a gold “Ben” necklace.

Lopez made her romance with Affleck Instagram public on Monday, uploading a snapshot of the 48-year-old “Justice League” star kissing passionately on a beach.

Damon earlier stated on the “Today Show” that he supports “Bennifer’s” return.

Damon told the “Today Show” that “it’s an interesting narrative.”

“I adore both of them. I sincerely hope this is correct. That’d be fantastic.”